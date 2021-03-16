Menu
David Lynn Rupert
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

David Lynn Rupert (Rups)

March 11, 1943 - March 13, 2021

DECATUR - David Lynn Rupert (Rups) 78 of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday March 13, 2021 in his home with family by his side.

David was born on March 11, 1943 in Decatur, IL the son of Robert and Marcie (Malone) Rupert. David graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1961 and from Millikin University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He retired from Caterpillar after 40 years of service as a Business Analyst. David married Rita (Overfield) Rupert in January of 1989.

He is survived by his wife Rita; sons: Robert Rupert of Wheaton, IL; Patrick Rupert (Marie) of Normal, IL; stepson Robert Bonds (Dee Anna) of Monticello, IL; stepdaughter Amanda Giglio of Dyer, IN; grandchildren: Aiden Rupert, Mason and Grace Bonds, and Alaina and Dominic Giglio; sisters: Judy Peters and Carol (Tom) Westrik; special friend Bonnie Rupert, mother of his three sons. David also had a special furbaby named Annie.

David was preceded in death by his son Eric David Rupert; parents; sister Kathy Melton; and brother-in-law John Peters.

David was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks, and Notre Dame football. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and boating on Lake Sara in Effingham, IL where he owned lakefront property for many years. He was a member of Lampstand Presbyterian Church (Lost Bridge Great Banquet) and St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a faithful follower of Christ.

David was a loving, generous man with great wisdom. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Thursday March 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lampstand Presbyterian Church, 655 S. Airport Rd. Decatur. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the church following the visitation. Burial to follow at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery.

Memorials: St. Teresa High School, Lampstand Presbyterian Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of David. Condolences may be left to David's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lampstand Presbyterian Church
655 S. Airport Rd., Decatur, IL
Mar
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Lampstand Presbyterian Church
655 S. Airport Rd., Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
David was a sweet spirit of a man. We served together on a couple of Prison Great Banquet events and I was so blessed to get to know his heart for Jesus and his love of people. I will miss him deeply! May God hold you all close during this time.
Chris Hughes
March 18, 2021
Rita so sorry for your loss he was a very nice man
Bernice Walter
March 17, 2021
David will be missed. I was one of the table leaders at his first Banquet,the first thing that stood out toe was his attention to the love,and fellowship. David showed great interest in seaking out are Lord Jesus. I'll never forget his kind nature,and his ability to make you feel welcome. David was a valued friend,and a loving,kind man.
Mark Rueff
March 17, 2021
We were friends all through school. Always smiling and happy. He will be remembered with good thoughts. Prayers to Rita and all his family.Love Kay
Lynda Kay (Murray) Lents
March 16, 2021
Sorry.i never met you but you did a great job with your son we know there is one more angel
Joane orourke
March 16, 2021
