Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Paul Sadowski
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

David Paul Sadowski

May 22, 1934 - Dec. 15, 2021

DECATUR - David Paul Sadowski, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 15, 2021, at his home.

David was born May 22, 1934 in Decatur, IL, the son of Oscar and Marguerite (Koshinski) Sadowski. He married Harriet Heinen on October 23, 1984, in Decatur, IL.

David was a 41-year retiree of Caterpillar Tractor Company. He then accepted a position as a driver for Prairie International retiring after 17 years of service.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

David was a firefighter by heart. He was a charter member of the South Wheatland Fire Protection District. He served the department for 65 years, and was also the current President of the Board of Trustees for the South Wheatland Fire Protection District, and a member of the Macon County Fire association Honor Guard.

David was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the Goldwing Club. He was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 30 years.

Surviving are his wife, Harriet; children: Lisa Buchanan of Decatur, IL, Connie Klatt (Tim) of Edinburg, TX, Carol Carpenter (John) of Glendale, AZ, Jennifer Jennings (Darren) of Kyle, TX; sister, Ruth Stone of Decatur, IL; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kevin and two sisters.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery.

Memorials: South Wheatland Fire Protection District.

Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I pray that God´s peace surrounds Harriet and the extended Sadowski family. I only visited with David a couple times, but through those visits I learned what a kind man he was, and what a wonderful life he enjoyed. God bless. Jim
Jim Scott
Other
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results