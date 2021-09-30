Coming back to America after being overseas for so long was hard...very hard. I, and my family, had a really hard time adjusting in a lot of ways. One day, I had just had enough and the only thing I could do was cry. I just couldn't anymore. He saw me walk in from his office and he could just tell something was wrong. SFC Shaw motioned to me, (Oh great, just one more thing -- I thought), he had me follow him without saying a word and took me to the prayer room. Later brought in some tissues and water and said that I could be there just as long as I needed...no need to rush. He let me know he could call anyone if I needed him to ... and made sure I felt safe. (He didn't know what was going on so I am glad he did -- I was safe, but emotionally spent) I don't know how long I was there...I truly don't, but when I came out it was dark...and late. SFC Shaw had stayed late to keep the building open so that I could deal with what I needed to without a word. He saw the need and filled it in a way that was a turning point for me and our adjustment. I could never thank him enough for the kindness that he showed that day/night. Throughout the next few years, I worked on and off doing things with different groups at the chapel. He was always there. He was always fixing something, helping someone wor my favorite, just let people come in a talk. I don't know how many times I stopped by his office and just talked with him about everything. He talked about his wife and kids so much, and even though I never met them, I knew just how much he loved them. His face would always light up when he talked about them. I was devastated when I found out that he was PCSing. The chapel was never quite the same afterward...he was just so much of it. We didn't stay in touch much and after a time we totally lost contact. He was and will always be one of the best memories I had of Ft. Leavenworth and the 20+ years I was with the Army as an Army spouse. I have always said that if you make a difference in another persons life, then you made a difference. Your life made a difference. Jennifer, your husband made a difference in my life and that rippled over and helped my whole family. I might not be here now if it wasn't for him. I am so sorry for your loss...for your kids loss and for the loss of the people who knew and loved him and those who will never get to meet him. SFC Shaw, I am sorry that we will not meet again on this side of Heaven. Always the professional, the helper, the fixer the person there, the soldier, and the friend. Rest well...your battle is over. Never forgotten...

G. D. Friend September 30, 2021