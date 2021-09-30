Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Eugene Shaw
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY

Master Sergeant David Eugene Shaw

Oct. 20, 1971 - Sept. 25, 2021

RADCLIFF, Kentucky - Master Sergeant David Eugene Shaw, 49, of Radcliff, KY, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens, SC.

MSG Shaw considered it a privilege to honorably serve in the U. S. Army. His career, of 19 years, included three combat deployments. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals. Guaranteed, Dave could raise everyone's spirit with a laugh and a smile. He was a handyman able to repair, fix or build anything. He was willing to help anyone with anything.

He was preceded in death by two siblings: Dianne Toedt and Jon Toedt.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Shaw of Radcliff; four children: Andrew (Sonny) Shaw of Fairbanks, AK, Annie (John) Juchum of Columbia, SC, Abby (Jacob) Kubik of Radcliff and Aaron (Jocelyn) Shaw of Elyria, OH; his parents, Orie and Ruth Shaw of Weldon, IL; three siblings: Bill Toedt, Steve Toedt and Jill Toedt of IL; five grandchildren: Michael Ward and Matthew Ward of Lenoir, NC, Elouise Juchum and Arthur Juchum of Columbia, SC and Oliver Shaw of Fairbanks, AK.

The funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church, Radcliff, KY with Pastor Brad Braudis and Chaplain Philip Jeon officiating.

Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, until the time of the service, at Bible Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
156 Shelby Ave, Radcliff, KY
Oct
1
Funeral
6:30p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
Radcliff, KY
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Wish I had seen this sooner. I'd have been there for you Orie. Deepest condolences my friend.
Andy Leimbach
Other
October 3, 2021
My condolences for the family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pamela Johnson
Other
October 1, 2021
Jennifer, our thoughts are with you and your family. David was a fine man and a great Soldier. The world lost some it´s savor with his loss. If there is anything we can do, please reach out. We stand ready to assist.
Nick and Lori Labrum
October 1, 2021
MSG Shaw, a great mentor, a great leader, but most of all a great friend. Thank you for showing me how to be a great Religious Affairs Specialist. Your contribution, your time and knowledge has never gone unnoticed. To this day, I use the learning points you taught me to teach others. We will miss you so much. Until, we see you again my friend. RIP.
SSG Brett D. Roberts
Work
October 1, 2021
Dear Shaw family-May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived with God´s love. So sorry for this huge loss to your family! I will always remember and be grateful for the fun times while stationed together with David in USACHCS, SC. and collaborations after that. May your soul rest in perfect peace and perpetual light shine upon you, my friend!
MSG Herinah B Asaah
September 30, 2021
Coming back to America after being overseas for so long was hard...very hard. I, and my family, had a really hard time adjusting in a lot of ways. One day, I had just had enough and the only thing I could do was cry. I just couldn't anymore. He saw me walk in from his office and he could just tell something was wrong. SFC Shaw motioned to me, (Oh great, just one more thing -- I thought), he had me follow him without saying a word and took me to the prayer room. Later brought in some tissues and water and said that I could be there just as long as I needed...no need to rush. He let me know he could call anyone if I needed him to ... and made sure I felt safe. (He didn't know what was going on so I am glad he did -- I was safe, but emotionally spent) I don't know how long I was there...I truly don't, but when I came out it was dark...and late. SFC Shaw had stayed late to keep the building open so that I could deal with what I needed to without a word. He saw the need and filled it in a way that was a turning point for me and our adjustment. I could never thank him enough for the kindness that he showed that day/night. Throughout the next few years, I worked on and off doing things with different groups at the chapel. He was always there. He was always fixing something, helping someone wor my favorite, just let people come in a talk. I don't know how many times I stopped by his office and just talked with him about everything. He talked about his wife and kids so much, and even though I never met them, I knew just how much he loved them. His face would always light up when he talked about them. I was devastated when I found out that he was PCSing. The chapel was never quite the same afterward...he was just so much of it. We didn't stay in touch much and after a time we totally lost contact. He was and will always be one of the best memories I had of Ft. Leavenworth and the 20+ years I was with the Army as an Army spouse. I have always said that if you make a difference in another persons life, then you made a difference. Your life made a difference. Jennifer, your husband made a difference in my life and that rippled over and helped my whole family. I might not be here now if it wasn't for him. I am so sorry for your loss...for your kids loss and for the loss of the people who knew and loved him and those who will never get to meet him. SFC Shaw, I am sorry that we will not meet again on this side of Heaven. Always the professional, the helper, the fixer the person there, the soldier, and the friend. Rest well...your battle is over. Never forgotten...
G. D.
Friend
September 30, 2021
Leland and Lindsay White
September 30, 2021
We met MSG Shaw and his wife at a marriage retreat in Tennessee. In that short time of meeting him, he had such a sweet spirit, just nice person. The news of his passing really sadden us. We will be keeping his lovely wife and their child in our prayers. Truly praying for God´s peace in this situation.
Melissa E Anderson
Other
September 30, 2021
David was a great and well love man. He always would make everyone smile and laugh while working together as AIT instructions at USACHCS. He was a great man of God and it was a true honor to work alongside of him in the Army, as Brother at Arms. My prayers are with you and your family.
SFC Shane Birdsong
Work
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results