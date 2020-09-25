David T. Dorn, Sr.

FEB. 20, 1933 - SEPT. 23, 2020

PANA - David T. Dorn, Sr., 87, of Pana passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1933 in Pana, son of the late Otto Louis and Helen Louise (Turfitt) Dorn. David married Janet Presnell on March 14, 1965 in Pana and she survives.

David was a graduate of Pana High School, Class of 1951. He received a certificate from the University of Illinois in the Ag Short Course. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Pana, serving in many capacities including being a member of the choir for 75 years. He also was a member of the Pana Lions Club, Willey's Farmer Coop board, Farm Credit board, Farm Bureau board, Pana Community Hospital board, Pana Masonic Lodge, Santa House, Pana Rural Fire, ASCS County board, Drainage District board and president of the Linwood Cemetery board. David loved farming, woodworking, collecting lanterns and antique tractors, going to Branson, playing piano for the grandkids and going to gospel sings. He had a garden every year and donated his crop to the less fortunate. David always had a smile, earning the nickname, Smiling Dave, by his kids' friends. He never knew a stranger and his family was his world.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children: Debbie (Mike) Holthaus, Pana, IL; DeeDee (John) Roth, Dow, IL; David (Anne) Dorn, Pana, IL; grandchildren: Clint (Kendra) Epley, Tyler (Allie) Epley, Meredith Epley, Alex Roth, Elizabeth Epley, Libby Roth, Emma Dorn, Hannah Epley, Jacob Dorn and Dylan Roth; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn Anderson, Theodore Epley, and baby Epley expected March of 2021; step grandchildren: Luke (Leta) Holthaus, Mark (Savannah) Holthaus, Jessica (Nathan) Holmes; and step great-grandchildren: Ryan, Cooper, Cody, Logan, Isaac, Noah and Caleb .

A funeral service for David will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with Pastor Amanda Richards officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Pana. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials in David's honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Pana and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.

www.mdfh.com