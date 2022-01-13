Menu
David E. Terneus
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

David E. Terneus

April 22, 1956 - Jan. 11, 2022

MOUNT AUBURN - David E. Terneus, 65, of Mt. Auburn, passed away peacefully January 11, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Macon Township Cemetery immediately following the service on Friday.

David was born April 22, 1956 in Decatur, the son of Walter Eugene and Mary Jean (Denning) Terneus. He married Brenda Clark on May 19, 1979, in Macon. David was self employed as a piano technician for 20-years and later as a computer technology specialist for 12-years. In his spare time, he enjoyed droning, photography, flying RC airplanes and loved being in nature, but most treasured time spent with his family. David was a loving husband and father and is now with his Savior, Jesus. To God be the glory.

He is survived by his wife of 42-years, Brenda and his daughter, Diana J. Terneus of Decatur.

David was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Matthew David Terneus.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Jan
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Dave very well, in HIgh School. Really great guy. Sorry for your loss.
Larry Livingston
School
January 23, 2022
