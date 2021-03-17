David R. Thompson

Dec. 14, 1947 - Mar. 13, 2021

SHELBYVILLE - David R. Thompson, 73, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital. David was born December 14, 1947 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Roy and Pauline (Schulte) Thompson. He proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam. He married Marti Schmidt in 1980. David retired from the Macon County Court and Probation Services. He enjoyed woodworking, remodeling, sports, and music. David loved his extended family at Robin Hood Woods Campground and never knew a stranger there. It was his happy place.

David is survived by his wife, Marti, sons: Chris (Chantelle) Thompson, Andrew (Julie) Harper, Brett (Mandy) Thompson; grandchildren: Adam Thompson, Aaron Thompson, Kate Pech, Madeline Thompson, Caley Antal, Mellisa Harper, Elizabeth Becker, Richard Harper, Justyce Foor, Jayden Harper, Carra Thompson, Levi Thompson, and seventeen great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents.

Services to celebrate David's life will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.