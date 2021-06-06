David Anthony "Dave" Warren

Dec. 31, 1962 - May 27, 2021

VICTORVILLE, California - David Anthony "Dave" Warren passed away May 27, 2021 in Victorville, California at the age of 58. He was the son of Richard A. and Joy D. (Robb) Warren and was born in Fort Hood, Texas on December 31, 1962. His childhood was spent in Decatur, Illinois.

Dave had many friends and enjoyed good relationships with co-workers. His career was in machining in the aerospace industry in Southern California. He was "Uncle Dave" to all of the children in the Warren and Dorn families, and beyond. His generous nature and willingness to help others was constant. He was very fond of dogs and almost always had one as his companion. They were each very special to him and received the best treatment and care.

Dave's hobbies and interests included dirt bike riding, gun collecting, and golf.

Dave is survived by his niece, Rebecca Lynne (Jacob) Littleton and grand nephews Jaydyn and Ryder, and many extended family members. He will be greatly missed by all, especially by dear friend Vickie Lynne Warren.

Dave was pre-deceased by his Father, Mother and brother, John Edward Warren.

Services will be held Friday, June 18th 10:00 a.m. at Desert View Funeral Home, 11478 Amargosa Road Victorville, CA 92392.

