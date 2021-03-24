Menu
David Charles Young
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roux-Hinds Funeral Home
348 North Piatt Street
Bement, IL

David Charles Young

August 22, 1975 - May 16, 2020

BEMENT - David Charles Young, 44, of Bement, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, IL.

Public graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Bement Township Cemetery. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. The family asked that everyone dress casual.

Dave was born on August 22, 1975, in Jackson, Michigan, a son of Charles E. and Peggy Hendrix Young. Dave is survived by his mother, Peggy Hendrix Young of Monticello, IL; son Cody Young; daughter Mattie Mae Young, both of Washington, IL; and his sister Betty Lake of Monticello, IL; as well as his sister-in-law Tracy Young of Weldon, IL.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL, has the honor to serve the family of David Charles Young, "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family".

Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bement Township Cemetery
IL
