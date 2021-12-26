Menu
Rev. David Zimmerman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL

Rev. David Zimmerman

Dec. 13, 1938 - Dec. 21, 2021

SPRINGFIELD - Rev. David Zimmerman, 83, of Springfield, died at 7:15 pm, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born December 13, 1938 in Springfield, to Albert and Elizabeth (Roth) Zimmerman.

Survivors include one son, Mark (Michelle) Zimmerman of Springfield; two granddaughters: Brittany Zimmerman (Fiance' Perion Black) and Brynlee Zimmerman.

Reverend Zimmerman retired after twenty-one years as a priest for various churches in the Springfield Diocese.

Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. A catholic vigil service will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to his two granddaughters for their college education.

Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL
Dec
28
Vigil
3:00p.m.
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL
Dec
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Dearest Fr. David Zimmerman, Thank you for being a great pastor of us & all God's children! Also, thank you for sharing freely God's gift of spiritual counsel. Your place in our lives, as well as your trustworthy friendship has been and always will be a treasure. We will miss you more than words can say. Please continue to pray for us as we continue to pray with you always. Hope to greet you in Heaven one day. Thank you for everything.
Christa & Bob McHenry
Friend
December 28, 2021
Father Zimmerman served at St. Thomas the Apostle in Decatur, IL for several years. Very well respected
Don Custin
Other
December 27, 2021
