Dean L. Jones

May 15, 1931 - Dec. 26, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Dean L. Jones, 90, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Dean's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Dean will be laid to rest in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to Rock Springs Conservation Area & Nature Center or Good Samaritan Inn.

Dean was born on May 15, 1931, in Mt. Zion, IL, the son of Charles A. and Elpha F. (Lane) Jones. Dean proudly served in the United States Navy from 1950 - 1954. He married Marilyn G. Sullivan on December 31, 1950. She preceded him in death in June of 1996. He later married Jessie Peterson on June 9, 1997. She preceded him in death in December of 2017. Dean was a self-employed contractor working for his his father then Merle Penn before starting his own company Stylecraft Homes in 1970. He retired from home building in the early 1990's.

Dean had two passions in his life, building homes and boating. He was a member of the Decatur Power Squadron, Land of Lincoln Power Squadron and the United States Power Squadron Boating Clubs. He was a Cub Master of Troop #43 in Mt. Zion in the early 1960's.

Dean is survived by his children: David M. (Claudette) Jones of Decatur, IL, Steve L. (Susan M.) Jones of Mt. Zion, IL, and Cynthia J. Vought of Decatur, IL; sisters: Wanda Addison of Indiana, Verna Jones of Beecher City, IL, and Nita (Mick) Cottrell of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Amy (Bret) Erstine of Stuttgart, AR, Brad (Bridget) Jones of Mt. Zion, IL, Andy Jones of Decatur, IL, Kelly (Josh) Gulick of Southport, NC, Aubrey (Erik Hagberg) Jones of Decatur, IL, and Rylee Vought of Decatur, IL; great-grandchildren: Logan Erstine, Lauren Erstine and Hayden Gulick.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both spouses; three brothers: Charles A. Jones, Earl Ray Jones and James Darrell Jones; and his grandson, Michael D. Jones.

