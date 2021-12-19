Dean Earl Webb, Sr.

Passed away Dec. 12, 2021

DECATUR – Dean Earl Webb, Sr. 93, of Decatur, IL, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

He was born in Decatur, IL, where he met and married Norma J. Webb on March, 29, 1962. Together, they were blessed with six children.

Dean was a veteran of the US Army. He retired after 38.5 years from A. E. Staley where he worked as a Foreman. He loved to fish and hunt.

He is survived by five of his children: Madeline Folden (Dave), Linda Strohl, Romona Williams (Duwayne), Sheilia Moore (Tim), and Dean Webb, Jr.; seven grandchildren and several precious great-grandchildren; his brother-in-laws: Bill Strohl and Edward Hull (Vonnie); his hunting buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Edwin and Bertha Lilah (Treadway) Webb; his wife, Norma; his sister, Majorie West; his brother, George Webb; his daughter, Sue Mayberry and grandson, Ryan Hubner.

Honoring Dean's wishes a visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Moran & Goebel, with burial immediately following at North Fork Cemetery.

The family of Dean Webb is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#65381.