Debron Ann Boone

Aug. 11, 1952 - Dec. 18, 2021

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee - Debron Ann Boone, age 69, of Crossville, TN, passed away on December 18, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center.

She was born on August 11, 1952, in La Follette, TN, daughter of the late Charles Dale Alderman and Clariece Edna Lewis.

Debron was an administrative assistant and in publishing and was of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her husband, David Boone of Crossville, TN; daughter, Amy Boone of Memphis, TN; granddaughter, Lillian Wild of Chicago, IL; and sister, Judy Wood of Crossville, TN.

In addition to her parents, Debron is preceded in death by her siblings: Charles Alderman, Edna Dille, and Gail Gilley.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Bilbrey Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Ray officiating. Burial followed at Bolin Cemetery.

Arrangements and Care provided by Bilbrey Funeral Home and Cremation Services.