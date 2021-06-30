Delbert Wayne Peters

Nov. 27, 1953 - June 27, 2021

MAROA - Delbert Wayne Peters, 67, of Maroa, died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Del was born in Decatur on November 27, 1953, the son of William C. and Mabel (Eller) Peters. He married Michele Modro on November 25, 1977.

Del retired from Mueller Water Products in 2020. He was a longtime employee at Cash Valve. Del graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1972. Del was a rock concert enthusiast. He had many unique hobbies and interests including the outdoors, fishing, motorcycles, endless practical jokes, and tales of Bigfoot and UFOs. Del was happiest being behind a grill cooking for his family. Above all these hobbies he adored his family, especially his grandchildren. He passed down all of these loves to his family. These memories will be cherished forever.

Del is survived by his wife, Michele; his children: Jamie (Tiffany) Peters of TX, Jason Peters of Maroa, Josh (Hailee) Peters of Oakley, and Jasmine (Ryan) Meuth of Kane, IL; sisters: Norma (Frank) Timmons, Linda DeYoung, and Dena (Garey) Hodges; and grandchildren: Lorelei, Josie, Reece, Audra, Chelebren, Mason, Collins, Gage, and Scarlet. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graceland/Fairlawn will provide cremation service for Del. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Josh and Hailee's house. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.