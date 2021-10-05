Denise R. Risley

April 5, 1962 - Oct. 1, 2021

BELLFLOWER - Denise R. Risley, 59, of Bellflower, IL, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, with visitation from 11:00 a.m., until service time. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Denise's honor may be made to the family in care of Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home.

Denise was born April 5, 1962, in Decatur, daughter of Larry and Carolyn (Jacoby) Bonnell. She married Sam Risley on December 5, 1981 in Decatur.

Denise's highest priority was raising and homeschooling her children Jason and Jennifer, and enjoying life. Denise had a knack of keeping her home running smoothly and always gave sound advice to those in need. She loved spoiling her grandbabies, Madison and Ellah, and had a strong faith in God. Denise had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time in her garden, and also had a medicinal herb business. She always brought laughter and joy to her family and friends with her great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.

Denise is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Sam; son: Jason Risley (fiancee Stephanie Ronk) of Bondville, daughter: Jennifer (Brian) Savage of Decatur; grandbabies: Madison and Ellah; parents: Larry and Carolyn Bonnell; brother: Kevin (DeAnn) Bonnell; and sister: Sherlyn (Phil) Laskowski.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Elmer and Janie Jacoby.

