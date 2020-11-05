Dennis Chaney

Nov. 15, 1940 - Oct. 31, 2020

DECATUR - Dennis Chaney, 79, formerly of Decatur, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. Dennis was born on November 15, 1940, the son of Lawrence and Betty Jane (Boyd) Chaney. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1958. On September 5, 1959, Dennis married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Judith Donaldson. They shared over 47 years together, until her death in 2007. Dennis began his career at Field & Shorb Company in Decatur and retired in 2013 from Way Engineering, Houston, TX. While living in Decatur, Dennis was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and served on the Lutheran School Association School Board. Dennis was a terrific storyteller and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid reader, could solve any crossword puzzle and would beat you at gin rummy every chance he got.

Surviving are his children: Lisa (Jim) Burgener of Champaign, IL, Paul (Melinda) Chaney of Glendale, AZ, Joseph (Kelli) Chaney, Renton, WA, brother, Larry (Rhonda) Chaney of Decatur; sister-in-law Donna Chaney of Oreana, and Aunt, Marlene Gladden of Springfield. Also surviving are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Joel (Sara), Jason (Katie) and Jordan Burgener (fiancee Shelby Hicks), Rachel Wilcox, Julia Chaney (fiance Derrick Johnson), Stephanie Chaney and Andrew Chaney, Kayla Chaney (fiance Rey Pagan) and Morgan Chaney, Isaak, Isabel and Ingrid Burgener, Daisy and Charlie Burgener, Natalie, Aiden, and Emma Wilcox, Olivia, Aaliyah, and Ava Chaney, Anna Camacho. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, Patrick Chaney, and lifelong friends Tom and Dorothy Brabender. Graveside services to be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left to Dennis's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.