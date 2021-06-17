Menu
Dewey Gosnell
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Dewey Gosnell

DECATUR - Dewey Gosnell, 90, of Decatur, formerly of Dalton City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family December 7, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery with Military Rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials in Dewey's honor may be made to the Activity Fund at Lincolnshire Place, 1215 Arbor Drive, Decatur, IL 62526.

View full obituary and share condolences and memories with the family at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Zion Township Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
