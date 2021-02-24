Diana Rene Metz

June 30, 1964 - Feb. 4, 2021

BATAVIA - Diana Rene Metz, 56, of Batavia, IL formerly of Mt. Zion passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Services were held on Monday, February 9, 2021 in Batavia, IL. Burial was held in the Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorial made be made in Diana's memory to Compassion International, www.compassion.com or WGBL Christian Radio www.wbgl.org.

Diana was born June 30, 1964, in Decatur, IL the daughter of David and Donna (Peterson) Camren. She married John Metz on July 11, 1987, in Elwin, IL. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School in 1982 and Eastern Illinois University in 1986. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma and aunt. She was a strong beautiful but humble person with a servant's heart. She worked in the insurance industry and loved serving in children's ministries, especially as a Sunday School teacher for many years at Batavia United Methodist Church and Gingercare Christian Academy Preschool.

Surviving is her husband, John; three children: Valerie (Dan) Clark, Danny Metz and Edison Metz; two grandchildren: Camren and Darla Jean Clark; parents: David and Donna Camren; sister, Deb (Tim) Anderson; two nephews: Mike and Matt Anderson; brother-in-law, Greg (Jane) Metz; many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews.