Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane L. McMullen
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Diane L. McMullen

March 20, 1945 - Dec. 26, 2021

FLORENCE, Kentucky - Diane was born on March 20, 1945 in Ortonville, MN, to Fern L. Fortune. Her biological father died before she was born, while serving with the United States Navy. Diane was adopted by Harry N. Stinley when she was two, who she has always known as her father.

Diane is survived by her son, Scott McMullen of Austin, TX; her daughter, Teresa Woodrum (Shane) of Union, KY; her grandchildren: Kaitlin Coate (Aaron), Kyrstin McMullen (Anthony), Sabrina McMullen, Garrett Woodrum and Lauryn Woodrum. Her great-grandchildren are MaKenzie, Harper, Abel, Aiden, Maxwell, Ophelia and Jupiter. She is also survived by her brother, Harry F. Stinley (Patty) of Yellville, AR.

Diane lived in Decatur, IL, most of her adult life, retiring from Illinois Power. She opened a local small business called The Bead Shoppe, where she provided instruction, supplies, and atmosphere for people to gather and design their own jewelry. Many great friendships were established at her business, and it soon became a hangout for an assortment of local crafters.

No funeral services will be held. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Elizabeth Cancer Care or St. Elizabeth Hospice Care, Edgewood, KY.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear this, I didn't know Diane long but she was a very nice person and a good neighbor. RIP..
Mary Zureick
January 3, 2022
Teresa - So Sorry to hear of the passing of Your Mom. Prayers for You, Shane & the kids. Your former Oreana neighbors - Janet & Steve Schollmeier
Janet Schollmeier
Other
December 31, 2021
Diane was such a fun person to work with. I am so sad to hear of her passing. We had a ball at dispatch working together and she was a lot of fun to go out with after work too! Rest in heaven my friend.
Marcia (Anderson) Vest
Work
December 29, 2021
sooo sorry t o see this..i knew Diane for A SHORT WHILE.. fun to talk to. please accept my condolences.
diane mears
Work
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results