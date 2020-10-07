Dion Richard (Dick) Wagner "AKA Po"

Dec. 21, 1938 - Oct. 3, 2020

DECATUR - Dion

Richard (Dick) "AKA Po" Wagner, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Dick was born to Alva Otis and Lucille (Moreland) Wagner on December 21, 1938 in Macon County, IL. He married Sandra J. Morville on October 19, 1961 in Decatur.

Dick is survived by his daughters: Rhonda Morris (boyfriend Mike) and Robin (Steve) Kline, both of Decatur, IL; Grandchildren: Aaron (Rikki) Bell of Mattoon, IL; Janie (Kevin) Ruffner of Mt. Zion, IL; Ashtyn (boyfriend Tom) Kline of Rolla, MO; Great-grandchildren: Madi, Audrey, Maci, Kainen and Gavin; and his beloved pooch Lily; brothers: David (Jeanette) Wagner of Decatur, IL; Wallace (Georgia) Wagner of Hammond, LA; Sisters: Lou Ann Siburt of Decatur, IL; Jo Ann Reitzel of Missoula, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra, brother James Wagner and sister Vivian Kretsinger.

Dick retired from Caterpillar in 1993 after 30 years of service. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care.

Private graveside services to celebrate Dick's life will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Dick's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with Dick's funeral arrangements. Please view his obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.