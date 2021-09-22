Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Don Hood
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

Don Hood

DECATUR - Don Hood, 72, of Decatur, IL renewed eternally on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:48 A.M. with his children by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Antioch Christian Church 5409 E, US Route 36 in Decatur, IL. Pastor Steve DeVore will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the North Fork Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary please visit our website, www.edwardsfh.net


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Antioch Christian Church (US, Decatur, IL)
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Hood family, My thoughts and prayers reach out to you at the loss of your dad. Sincerely Deb Webb
Deb Webb
School
September 24, 2021
Don´s family, You are in my thoughts and prayers today. Don was a great guy. We used to have some great talks about the Lord when we worked at Cat. With deepest sympathy, Jerry T. Cross
Jerry cross
Work
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results