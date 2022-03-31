Donald William Keefner

Feb. 12, 1941 - Feb. 14, 2022

EULESS, Texas - Donald William Keefner, 81, of Euless, TX, was surrounded by loved ones as he passed away at home on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Don was born in Decatur, IL on February 12, 1941, to John G. Keefner and Josephine M. Keefner (Newell). He was an altar boy as a youth at St. James Church and St. Mary's Chapel. After graduation from Eisenhower High School, he was employed as a cook at St. Mary's Hospital, Caterpillar, and the University of Houston. He served in the National Guard, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a bowler, skydiver, welder, avid card player, baseball fan, a wonderful cook, and was always ready to tell a joke. He was a caregiver for the past several years.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Nancy; twin sister (wombmate), Dorothy Keefner Tatham Goodall (Bob) of Decatur, IL; daughter, Angie Keefner Pocchia (Charlie) of Deer Park, TX; daughter, Annette Keefner Miller (Darryl) of Forney, TX; brother in-law, Vern Wilson; stepchildren: Tracy Durkot LaPierre (Tony) of the Woodlands, TX; Tammy Durkot Mayfield (David) of Dallas, TX; Jim Durkot of Houston, TX; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine; his brother, John "Buddy" Keefner; sister, Norma Keefner Wilson; brother in-law, Gene Tatham; and sister in-law, Marie Keefner.