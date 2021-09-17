Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Eugene Laughery
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Donald Eugene Laughery

Jan. 24, 1933 - Sep. 14, 2021

DECATUR - Donald Eugene Laughery, 88, of Decatur, died September 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Donald was born January 24, 1933, in Decatur, the son of Orvil and Savina (McCray) Laughery. He was preceded in death by his parents and all four of his siblings.

A 1951 graduate of Decatur High School, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He worked at the Decatur Plant of Caterpillar Inc. from 1956 to 1994.

Donald married Margaret Cahill on September 15, 1956, at Saint James Catholic Church, Decatur. They moved to Oreana in 1957, where they lived until 2019. He was active with the Argenta-Oreana Fire Protection District, serving at various times as Oreana chief and treasurer.

He was a founding member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish when it was established in 1958. He served on the church building committee and was a bingo caller.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret; children: the Reverend Kevin Laughery of Troy, Kathleen Yates of Minneapolis, Gregory (Mary) of Gibson City, and Mark (Tammy) of Decatur; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest In Peace Don. You will truly be missed.
Michelle Tucker ( night shift nurse)
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results