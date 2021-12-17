Menu
Donald E. Queary
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
202 South Wood Street
Maroa, IL

Donald E. Queary

Aug. 28, 1953 - Dec. 13, 2021

MAROA - Donald E. Queary, 68 of Maroa, IL, passed away 7:25 a.m. December 13, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Maroa United Methodist Church, Maroa, IL, with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Cole Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund or The Maroa United Methodist Church.

Donald was born August 28, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Lucille (Humphrey) Queary. He married Jane B. (Hanes) Barnett April 19, 2001, in Maroa, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Jane B. Queary, Maroa, IL; children: Valerie (Dean) Papineau, Normal, IL, Amy (Daniel) Lara, Richmond, CA, Kristen (David Peck) Evans, Forsyth, IL, and Brett (Katie) Barnett, Cincinatti, OH; grandchildren: Max, Emma, and Chloe Pepineau, Adam Lara, Brock Evans, and Porter Cole Barnett; two sisters: Barb Queary, Decatur, IL, and Lori (Kenny) Baker, Decatur, IL. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mike Queary; and one grandson, Cole Evans.

Donald retired from Tate and Lyle after 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on the farm.

Most of all, Don loved just spending time with family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Maroa United Methodist Church
Maroa, IL
Dec
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Maroa United Methodist Church
Maroa, IL
Jane, Kristen and family, Condolences to you and your family. He never came in the office without a smile on his face. He was always one of my favorites. He will be missed by all. Rainey
Rainey Crowner
December 20, 2021
Deepest condolences to you Jane, Kristen and family. Don was one of the sweetest people I have ever known. He absolutely adored you Jane. The way he looked at you, that smile, he was so sweet. I'm sending you hugs and prayers during this difficult time. Keeping you close to my heart. Heaven gained an angel. God bless - Kim
Kim Moore
Friend
December 17, 2021
John and I and Brooklyn will miss you so very much! We have so many wonderful memories of you and all the good times we shared with you and Jane! You were absolutely the best pie maker in the whole wide world! Rest in peace dear friend and shine down on all the people who dearly loved you.
Lin Carter
December 17, 2021
Don and I shared a lot of good times. He was a very good friend and I will miss him very much.
John Carter
Friend
December 17, 2021
My most sincere condolences go out to the Queary family
Bob Strong
School
December 17, 2021
