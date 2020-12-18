Menu
Donald Eugene Roberts
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Donald Eugene Roberts

Dec. 5, 1943 - Dec. 15, 2020

DECATUR - Donald Eugene Roberts, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away December 15, 2020 at Christian Village in Lincoln, IL.

Donald was born December 5, 1943 in Bible Grove, IL, the son of Artie and Helen (Bartells) Roberts.

He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for many years. During his leisure time he enjoyed trout fishing, camping, traveling and watching NASCAR events. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his longtime companion, Judy Robinson; children: Luke Roberts (Nichole) of Decatur, IL, Donna Highland (Donnie) of Augusta, IL, Brenda Long of Menden, IL; sister, Mary Borries (Jerry) of Teutopolis, IL; grandchildren: Luke Roberts Jr, Julie Roberts, Kelsey Creasy; great grandchildren, Hoyt Shepler, Bray Henze and Chevelle Creasy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren: Michael Shane and Cassie Marie Henze.

Private funeral service will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Monday, December 21, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Kenny, IL.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be left to Donald's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Services may be viewed online at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#43011.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
