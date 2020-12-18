Donald Eugene Roberts

Dec. 5, 1943 - Dec. 15, 2020

DECATUR - Donald Eugene Roberts, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away December 15, 2020 at Christian Village in Lincoln, IL.

Donald was born December 5, 1943 in Bible Grove, IL, the son of Artie and Helen (Bartells) Roberts.

He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for many years. During his leisure time he enjoyed trout fishing, camping, traveling and watching NASCAR events. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his longtime companion, Judy Robinson; children: Luke Roberts (Nichole) of Decatur, IL, Donna Highland (Donnie) of Augusta, IL, Brenda Long of Menden, IL; sister, Mary Borries (Jerry) of Teutopolis, IL; grandchildren: Luke Roberts Jr, Julie Roberts, Kelsey Creasy; great grandchildren, Hoyt Shepler, Bray Henze and Chevelle Creasy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren: Michael Shane and Cassie Marie Henze.

Private funeral service will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Monday, December 21, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Kenny, IL.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be left to Donald's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Services may be viewed online at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#43011.