Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Ruth Beckham
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Donna Ruth (Brown) Beckham

April 20, 1940 - March 22, 2022

DECATUR - Donna Ruth (Brown) Beckham, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:34 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in her home.

Donna was born on April 20, 1940, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Donald Francis Adams and Claira Elizabeth (Gehrke) Adams. She married Robert James Beckham on February 19, 1983, in Hammond, IN. He preceded her in death in 1992. She was an accountant for several years. Donna also enjoyed traveling and doing volunteer work.

She is survived by her son: James Robert Brown and wife Jennifer of San Tan Valley, AZ; grandchildren: Brianna Brown of Clinton, IL, and Joranne Cleaver of East Peoria, IL.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00 AM until service time. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
James Calhoun
March 24, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results