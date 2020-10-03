Donna J. Shoraga

Oct. 22, 1931 - Oct. 1, 2020

CERRO GORDO - Donna J. Shoraga, 88, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Donna was born October 22, 1931, in Decatur, IL, daughter of Frank E. and Lorena M. (McKenny) Vest. She married Lyle Gene Shoraga February 23, 1952 in Filmore, IL. Donna's life was focused on being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and a friend to all she knew. Her greatest passion was to be sure everyone was well loved and taken care of. She never knew a stranger and was always there to lend her loving advice, comfort and help in any way she could. Her sweetness and thoughtfulness touched everyone's heart.

Donna was actively involved with her church and with many community organizations including the United Methodist's Women's group, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Cerro Gordo Women's Club. Before the 911 emergency number was available, Donna volunteered as a dispatcher for the local emergency responders.

Donna also had many other talents such as professional cake decorating, flower arranging (she even had the opportunity to help setup the opening ceremony flowers in Tokyo's 1964 Summer Olympics), cooking, house decorating, painting pictures, furniture refinishing and ceramics. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lyle of Cerro Gordo; daughter: Rhonda Alverson and husband William of Bloomington; sons: Robert Shoraga and wife Julie of Bloomington, Mark Shoraga and wife Jeanitta of Monticello; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and sister Virginia Griffin of Decatur.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.