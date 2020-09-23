Donna L. Benz

Dec. 21, 1933 - Sept. 20, 2020

ARGENTA - Donna L. Benz 86 of Argenta passed away 12:17 A.M. Sept. 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in DeWitt.

Graveside Services will be 12:30 PM, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta with Pastor T. J. Hahn officiating. Visitation will be 10 AM – 12 Noon at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

Memorials may be directed to The Argenta Historical Society.

Donna was born Dec. 21, 1933 in Argenta the daughter of Fred H. and Mary Etta (Fullerton) Walker, Sr. She married Robert L. "Spike" Benz Feb. 19, 1953 in Piggott, Arkansas. He passed away April 15, 1994.

Survivors include her children: David (Deana) Benz, Oreana and Mary (Rick) Schenck, DeWitt; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Jean Kendall, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and Ruth Pierson, Tallahassee, Florida; six nieces and one nephew also survive; as well as her special friends Roland and Donna Malone, Judy Smith, and Edwin and Kay Wallace.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Robert Alan Benz and Randy L. Benz; and one brother, Fred H. Walker, Jr.

Donna worked at the Argenta Post Office, first as a clerk and then served as Postmaster. She enjoyed "long" lunches with her friends. Donna was a Tom Selleck fan and enjoyed listening to Country Music, especially Merle Haggard, as well as cooking and family get togethers. Donna loved the town of Argenta and referred to it as "God's Country".

The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to Susan and April from DMH Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com