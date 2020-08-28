Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Sue Nichols

Donna Sue Nichols

Oct. 1, 1939 - Aug. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Donna Sue Nichols was called home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to dwell in the house of our Lord. Donna was born on October 1, 1939 to her parents Carroll and Blanche Webster.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral Service will be immediately following the visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home with Pastor Steve Switzer officiating. Burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville. In accordance with the CDC it is highly recommended that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.