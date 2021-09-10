Evangelist Doris Virginia "Ginny" Clark

Dec. 11, 1942 - Sept. 3, 2021

DECATUR - Evangelist Doris Virginia "Ginny" Clark 78, of Decatur, IL, a soldier on battlefield for the Lord. On Friday, September 3, 2021 she took the Master's hand and moved from her earthly building to her eternal home in glory. She followed God's word until the very end. Pastor Carol (Residential Hospice) read this scripture and prayed with the family: "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you until myself; that where I am, there ye may be also" (John 14:1-3). Hearing these words, surrounded by her family, Evangelist Doris Clark took her last breath and stepped into eternity into the presence of the Lord.

Evang Doris Clark was born Friday, December 11, 1942, to Harold James Bernard and Peggy Ann (Smith) Bernard in Macon County, Decatur, IL Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur, IL. In 1961, Doris met the love of her life, Brother Alfred Lee Clark. They celebrated 47 years until Bro. Alfred Clark passed away in 2009.

Evang Clark attended nursing school and worked in several occupations, including Borg Warner. In 1976, she was employed by Decatur Mental Health Center (later renamed as Heritage Behavioral Health Center). She worked as a Drug and Substance Abuse Counselor and Supervisor and Family Counselor. In addition, she received her State of Illinois Counseling Certification. In this position, she helped many individuals struggling with substance abuse and family issues transition back into normal family life. Other than teaching and preaching God's word, counseling and assisting others was her life's work. In short, she counseled many individuals professionally and personally.

More importantly, she became a missionary and a licensed evangelist with the Church of The Living God, CWFF. Evang. Clark preached and taught all over CWFF Brotherhood on local, district and national levels. During her membership at Church of The Living God, CWFF Temple #46, under the leadership of the Great Bishop E.A. Morgan, Evang Doris Clark was an active member of the Women's Work (mission department) and Assistant Teacher in Women's Work, Sunday School Teacher, Gospel Choir (former President of the Gospel Choir) and Senior Choir Member. She was the Spiritual Advisor to the Young Adult Choir and Senior Usher Board. She was a powerful preacher and teacher known throughout the Second District and National Brotherhood of the Church of The Living God, CWFF.

The Main Street Church of the Living God disciples had been praying for God to send a "seasoned woman" to their fellowship to teach and mentor the young women at the church. In 1998, Evangelist Doris Clark accepted another assignment from God to become a disciple of The Main Street Church of The Living God where she continued the work of an evangelist making full proof of the ministry God had called her into. In 2000, under the leadership of Dr. Overseer Thomas Walker, Evang Doris Clark started the Mission Department Ministry of the Main Street Church of the Living God. Their goal was to teach and train young women, visit the sick and shut-in at nursing homes with bags of blessings, feed the homeless, and help those in need and bereaved. They celebrated their Annual Day every March.

Their mission statement is "The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few; Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth labourers into his harvest." Matt 9: 37-38.

Evang. Clark inspired everyone who came in contact with her. So many family friends and even some of her sons-in-law affectionately called her Nanny. Evang Clark loved the Lord, she loved her church, she loved good preaching. She loved her whole entire family: Smith, Bernard and Clark. She had a special bond with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The children were her best friends, companions and road buddies. Everyone got a birthday card with a special birthday letter inside. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight in her life. She loved them all unconditionally until the end.

She had a special relationship with two grandchildren she and Bro. Clark raised as their own in their home, Shaquila (Gailen) Clark Hill and Steffon Clark. She had a special and unique unbreakable bond and relationship with her great-grandson Coureon Spence.

Special place in her heart: Pat Cole (Cousin), Felicia Cole, Jazmine Gauze and son Tahkylin Clemmons, Lisa Stanley, Deborah Halliburton, Margaret Guyse, Diane Partee and Casey Hughes.

Evang Doris V. Clark leaves to cherish so many memories, laughs, thoughts, scriptures, and sayings, five children: Shelina (Terry) Mallory of Naperville, IL, Sheldon Clark, Sharla Clark Owens, Shawna (Malcolm) Spence and Shauncey Clark, Steffon Clark (son), Shaquila Hill (daughter) all of Decatur, IL; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

She fought a good fight, she finished her course and kept the faith. "Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only but unto all them also that love his appearing." (2 Tim 4:7, 8).

Evang Clark is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, two infant brothers, two infant sons, maternal grandmother, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

We thank God for the life of Evangelist Doris V. "Ginny" Clark. Although our lives will never be the same, her words of wisdom, teachings and funny sayings will linger with us throughout our lifetime and for the generations to come. We thank you Heavenly Father for giving us this extraordinary woman to spread so much godly love, wisdom and laughter into our lives.

The family of Evangelist Doris Virginia Clark would like to thank each and every person in attendance for your presence during our hour of need. Your condolences, well-wishes, prayers, phone calls, text messages and posts have helped us through this most difficult time. If we have forgotten to acknowledge or thank anyone, please pardon our oversight and accept our belated acknowledgement and our most heartfelt thank you.

The family would like to thank Drs. William Broderick, Grace Salame, Aditya Dholakia, Edward-Elmhurst Health Hospital and Cancer Center, Naperville, IL, the Edward-Elmhurst Health Hospital staff and Residential Hospice staff, Naperville, IL for the care of our beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and aunt, Evangelist Doris V. Clark.

The family would like to thank Overseer Thomas Walker and the Main Street Church of the Living God disciples and Bishop John Craddox and Praise Temple Ministries, Neptune, NJ for their acts of kindness and their thoughts, love and especially prayers during this time.

Homegoing Sevices for Evangelist Doris V. Clark will be at Main St. Church of The Living God, 2000 N. Main St., Decatur, IL 62526. Saturday, September 11, 2021, Visitation 11:00-12:00 p.m. Celebration of Life 12:00 p.m.