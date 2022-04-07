Doris Lewis

February 28, 1944 - April 1, 2022

DECATUR - Doris Lewis, of Decatur, IL, peacefully departed her life on earth for a better life with the Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. She was born Doris Ann Reynolds in Whiteville, Tennessee on February 28, 1944, to Hayes and Rosabelle Lake Reynolds. She was the oldest of their three girls.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was active in the Church, singing in the choir and playing the piano. She attended Allen-White Elementary School in Whiteville, and graduated from Bolivar Industrial High School as valedictorian of her class. She matriculated to Tennessee State University, where she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. Upon graduation, she returned to Hardeman County and began her teaching career the following day as promised. She taught at both her alma maters until the call to continue her journey was realized.

She left Tennessee and relocated to Decatur to join her youngest sister and brother-in-law. Doris lived, worshipped and worked in Decatur for more than fifty-years. She was not one to sit idle and began immediately working in the Church. While at Antioch, she was President of the Deaconess Ministry, ABI Teacher (one of her favorite scriptures is Romans 8:28), Chair of the Education Scholarship Ministry, and a former member of the Sanctuary Voices. She was active in O.E.S., a past Worthy Matron of St. Mary's #65, a Worthy Matron of Deborah Council #3, and a Deputy Matron of District 3. Doris was also an active member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. (Springfield Chapter).

During her career in the field of education, Doris taught English in the Decatur Public School System. She served as a guidance counselor and advisor to the school newspaper staff. Because of her love of teaching, Doris continued her education by earning a master's degree and additional credits from Sangamon State University in Springfield. She was an avid reader, especially African American biographies and autobiographies.

Upon retiring from the Decatur School System, Doris was asked to return, not once, but twice! Energetic Doris finally decided that it was time to sleep in just a little longer each morning. That's when she began journaling and reading more - not sleeping in.

She leaves to mourn a remarkable life of service, her son, Christopher Woods (Lisa); grandchildren: Karly and Alex, fiance James Johnson; sisters: Dessie Boyd of Oakwood Village, OH, Margaret Robertson (Darnell) of Warrensville Heights, OH, and Alma Oneita Miller (Ridley) of Decatur, IL; two nephews: Randolph and Larry Reynolds, Atlanta, GA, and Cleveland, OH,respectively, who were reared as her brothers; many nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives.

Preceding her in death were both of her parents; her stepfather, Rev. Timothy Grimes; former husband, John L. Woods; her oldest sister, Essie Watkins, and her husband Clyde Lewis.

Doris Reynolds Lewis was valued as a child of God, a lifelong learner, energetic teacher, compassionate counselor, gifted pianist and soloist. Some of those who knew her well described her as intelligent, creative, analytical in thoughts and feelings, and a fiercely independent and private person. She would likely agree and add her love of beauty and order, and a need for integrity, trust, and loyalty in those whom she loved and needed. She set high intellectual and moral standards for herself and those whom she loved and cared for and held to her beliefs and values.

Homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, 12:00 noon at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation two hours before the service.

Please send any donations to the Antioch Missionary Baptist Education Scholarship Fund.