Doris M. Chapman Colbert

Dec. 17, 1921 - Nov. 1, 2020

CHAMPAIGN - Doris M. Chapman Colbert, age 98 of Champaign, died at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.

Doris was born December 17, 1921 in Cerro Gordo, a daughter of James Edward and Daisy B. Schultz Chapman. She married Lewis S. Colbert on Jun 24, 1942 in Champaign. He died July 1976.

Survivors include, one daughter, Nancy (Craig) Stinson of Champaign; son-in-law, Paul Benson of Champaign; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one niece, Linda (Erwin) Arends of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheryl Colbert Benson in 2005; one brother, Donald Chapman and one sister, Mildred Chapman.

Doris graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1940 and Illinois Commercial College in 1942. She worked as a financial secretary at First United Methodist Church in Champaign for 22 years until her retirement in 1989.

Funeral services will be private. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is handling arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 6, 2020.
