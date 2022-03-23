Doris Irene Potter

Dec. 24, 1929 - March 18, 2022

DECATUR - Doris Irene Potter, 92, of Decatur, loving mother of four, devoted grandmother of eight, proud great-grandmother of fourteen and honored great-great-grandmother of two was called home Friday, March 18, 2022.

Funeral service to celebrate Doris' life will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church Harristown. Visitation will be one hour before the service also at the church. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris was born on December 24, 1929, in Pana, IL, daughter of Samuel and Ruby (Askins) Carr. She married John Danner in 1948. Doris retired from Family Drug. She married Mike Potter in 1971. Both Mike Potter and John Danner preceded her in death.

Her loving lifelong companion Delbert Simms; both parents; beloved son, Tracy Danner; sisters: Berdena, Norma and Geraldine; brother, Max; and grandson, Shawn also preceded her in death.

Surviving is her daughter, Luanna DeVore, of Decatur; sons: Larry (Janet Lewis) Danner of Decatur, Jeffrey (Sherry) Danner of Marble Hill, GA; stepson, Mike Potter of Decatur; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Margaret (Joe) Harley, Sue Cearlock; brothers: Gerald (Marsha) Carr, Lyle (Judy) Carr .

Doris was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed most by her family and her many many friends at Evergreen Senior Living.