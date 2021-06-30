Doris Ross

Feb. 1, 1916 - June 27, 2021

NEWTON - Doris Ross, age 105, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 5:35 AM, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Newton Care Center in Newton, Illinois.

Graveside services celebrating Doris's life will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Riverside Cemetery in Newton, Illinois, with Larry Matson officiating.

In loving memory of Doris, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, and be mailed to Meyer Funeral Home, 307 West Jourdan Street, Newton, Illinois 62448. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Doris was born on February 1, 1916, in Jasper County, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde Francis and Sadie (Acklin) Ross. She was a graduate of Newton Community High School, class of 1933. Doris graduated with a degree in education from the University of Illinois. She taught for many years in Robinson, Decatur, and retired from the Jasper County School system.

Doris was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Newton, Illinois. She was an avid Illini and St. Louis Cardinal fan, keeping track of wins or losses in her daily journal.

Doris touched many lives; she will be missed by her cousins and many special friends.

Thank you to the staff at Newton Care Center, for the exceptional care that was given to her for the past several years.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and foster brother, Paul Stanley.

