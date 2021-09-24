Doris J. Wright

Dec. 5, 1930 - Sept. 20, 2021

DECATUR - Doris J. Wright, 90, of Decatur, IL died September 20, 2021 in Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Salem Baptist Church of Decatur, IL. There will be no visitation due to recent COVID surges. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to Imboden Creek Living Center or First United Methodist Church of Assumption.

Doris was born on December 5, 1930 in Allerton, IL, the daughter of Lester and Joetta (Johnston) Edens. She married Noble Wright on August 17, 1949 in Hume, IL. He survives.

Doris was a triplet. Her two brothers did not survive infancy. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Assumption, a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. Doris briefly worked at Van Law Carol's in Decatur and loved clothing and shopping. She was well known for dressing beautifully with coordinating colors regardless of where she was going. Doris was a great cook and made delicious pies. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Surviving is her husband, Noble, of Decatur, IL; sons: Gary (Jane) Wright and Jeff Wright, all of Decatur, IL; daughter, Vickie (Everett) Holmes of Princeton, IL; grandchildren: Jonathan (Holly), Nathan (Amber), Benjamin (Sarah), Aaron (Melissa), Jordan (Devan), and Gwendelyn (Scott); eight great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; brothers: Carroll, Donald, Dale and Dean; and sisters: Mildred, Norma and Alberta.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and love to the staff at Imboden Creek Living Center for the excellent care and love you provided during the last 2-1/2 years. You became extended family to all of us, but especially to Mom. Particularly during the many months of COVID restrictions, you were the only ones she could touch, hug, and clearly see. The importance of those daily interactions she had with you can not be overstated, and we are forever grateful.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.