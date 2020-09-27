Menu
Dorothy Carol Brown

Feb. 10, 1935 - Sept. 24, 2020

DECATUR - Dorothy passed peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020 with her husband of 68 years, David Wright Brown, by her bedside. She was born at home in Clinton, KY on Feb. 10, 1935.

She had an active life beginning in her early years as a wonderful mother to her son, David and daughter, Robin. In her later years she was Dir. of the Candy Stripe Group at St. Mary's Hospital. She acquired her Real Estate license and worked for a few years for Jan Brown. She received her Assoc. degree from Richland Community College. She was co-owner of Summer Haven Swim Club, Decatur, IL and co-owner of joint real estate owned by David and Dorothy Brown.

She is survived by her husband, David W.; son, David Wayne (Christine); daughter, Robin; grandchildren: Courtney (Alfred), Steven (deceased), Gentry (Amy), and Marlana; and four great-grandchildren: Caleb, Carter, Hannah Kate and Hailey.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
