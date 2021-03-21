Menu
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Cheney
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
MCCRACKEN-DEAN FUNERAL HOME
308 E 2ND ST
PANA, IL

Dorothy "Dot" Ann Cheney

Jan. 11, 1940 - Mar. 17, 2021

DECATUR - Dorothy "Dot" Ann Cheney, 81, of Decatur, IL passed away at 11:38 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service to honor Dorothy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at McCracken Dean Funeral Home, 308 E. 2nd Street, Pana, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Linwood Cemetery, Pana, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association/ Greater St. Louis Chapter or the Galilee Baptist Church.

Dorothy was born January 11, 1940, in Millersville, IL the daughter of Melvin Ray and Katherine Elnore (Sloan) Lowe. She retired as an Account Executive from GE Cable after twenty years of service. She had formerly worked for Wabash Hospital, Dr. Walton's office, and St. Mary's Hospital. Dorothy was a member of the Kiwanee Ann's, the Red Hat Society, and the Moose Club. She enjoyed traveling, collecting bells, and dancing. Dorothy was known for her wonderful smile.

Surviving are her children: Robert W. "Bob" Cheney (Peggy) of Springfield, TN, Shari L. Bowen (Gary) of Decatur, and John K. Cheney (Janet) of Champaign, IL; sister, Barbara Oltmann of Nokomis, IL; brother, Charles Ray Lowe (Donna) of Yellville, AR; sister-in-law, Judy Lowe of Hot Springs Village, AR; brother-in-law, Norman Reed of Forsyth, IL; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne E. Lowe, and her sisters: Virginia Rhoten and Marjorie Reed.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McCracken-Dean Funeral Home
308 E. 2nd Street, Pana, IL
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
McCracken-Dean Funeral Home
308 E. 2nd Street, Pana, IL
Funeral services provided by:
MCCRACKEN-DEAN FUNERAL HOME
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have very good memories of Dot. She always had a smile and a happy outlook on life. Blessings to her family and friends.
Cyndee RN
March 22, 2021
