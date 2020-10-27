Dorothy J. Seagle

Sept. 1, 1923 - Oct. 23, 2020

DECATUR - Dorothy J. Seagle, 97, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Macon, IL passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Chapel United Methodist Church.

Dorothy was born on September 1, 1923, the daughter of Cecil and Agnes (Bean) Pistorius. She married Paul F. Seagle on February 21, 1942. He preceded her in death on October 14, 1981.

Dorothy was a retired farmer and a postal clerk in Macon, IL. She was a lifelong member of Zion Chapel United Methodist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jane Cussins of Decatur, IL; sister, Carolyn Brown of Decatur, IL; nieces and nephews: Jill (Chris) Jones, Pete (Megan) Pistorius, Katie (Craig) Paulek, Molly (Shane) Major, Megan Bugg and Paul Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Jean Seagle and her brother, John W. Pistorius.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Imboden Gardens for the loving care Dorothy received.

