Pastor Douglas G. Rudow
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Pastor Douglas G. Rudow

May 25, 1957 - Sept. 15, 2021

DECATUR - Pastor Douglas G. Rudow 64, of Decatur, IL went to be with his Lord and Savior at 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

A service to honor Doug's life and salvation will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Spirit of Life Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Doug was born May 25, 1957, in Decatur, IL the son of Walter E. and Gwendolyn I. (Reatherford) Rudow. He married Carla Warnick on March 22, 1986. Doug worked for ADM for 21 years, but in his earlier days he began his ministry promoting Christian concerts and traveled in the band Torah. He obtained a bachelor's degree and graduated Cum Laude from Lincoln Christian College and went on to be a Youth and Associate Pastor at Heartland Community Church. Serving as Missions Director he traveled to India, Africa, Italy and Guatemala. From a picture, he used his talents to design and build the playground and back buildings. Doug was the founding pastor of Spirit of Life Church where he loved, mentored, and used his vast knowledge to teach and train disciples. He played drums in the praise band, ran the Spirit of Life Swim Club and used his vast skills to remodel the building. Described as a "Man of Many Talents." He could fix anything and if he didn't know how to do it, he'd learn. Doug obtained his private pilot's license and was an entrepreneur owning MasterCraft Builders and Rudow Rentals. His family was very important to him and truly enjoyed playing "Skip-Bo" with family and dear friends. He was always the first to help and loved and cared for people deeply. His boys were his pride and joy and prayed for them every day. He truly loved his wife. He showed her every day. When in the hospital he was asked would you want to be married for 64 years, his quick response was, longer!! God truly put them together as a team and their hearts were knit as one. They're looking forward to that "date" in heaven and we're sure Doug and Dewey, his rat terrier, are together again.

Surviving is his wife, Carla of Decatur; sons: Blaine Rudow (Kalyn) of Indianapolis, IN and Brock Rudow of Baton Rouge, LA.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Adelia Rudow; brother, Bruce Rudow and sister, Rene' Birge.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Sep
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carla and Family - its been a tuff, tuff year.....we are saddened by this loss of Doug. Our dearest condolences to all. Bernie & Teri Evans
Bernie Evans
Family
September 20, 2021
rest in peace doug..remember you and your fathers store..
michael kahler
September 20, 2021
Carla, Brock, Blaine, our deepest sympathies go out to you all. Oscar and I were so saddened to hear of Doug´s passing. Doug showed our family so much love and always had a smile on his face. Oscar and myself will miss him very much. We are at a loss for words and we know we will see Doug one day in the kingdom of heaven. God Bless you as you go through this journey of grief but just know you have friends that are here for you. Love always Oscar & Jennifer Esparza
Oscar & Jennifer Esparza
September 18, 2021
Carla, Brock, and Blaine, My deepest sympathies go to you and your families. Doug was a good Christian man and servant of God. We were church friends from many years back. He was kind to everyone and showed Christ's love to all. May God comfort you at this time, knowing you will see him again one day on Heaven. Praying for you all.
Linda Thomas
Friend
September 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to Carla and Doug's family. I have known Doug since childhood growing up and going to Rudows Grocery Store. I was reconnected with him this last May at a Celebration of Life for my best friends Mother. It was wonderful to see him after all these years and meet his beautiful wife Carla. May my dear friend RIP and soar with the Angel's. Sincerely, Toni Tabor (Clough)
Toni Tabor (Clough)
September 17, 2021
Karla, so sad and shaken at the news. As you know, Doug and I go way back to the days we were in Boy Scouts. I guess the thing I always saw and remember most was how steady and consistent Doug was. He stayed with things and did them right......the first time. Will miss him but will do anything for you. Love you much......Steve and Starr.
Steve & Starr Holden
September 17, 2021
