Douglas N. Veach
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Douglas N. Veach

DECATUR - Douglas N. Veach, age 74, of Decatur passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in his residence.

He was a graduate of Career Academy of Broadcasting, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Springfield College in Illinois, Cardinal Glennon College, St. Louis, Missouri, and was a member of Saints James and Patrick Parish in Decatur. He was retired from Soyland Access to Independent Living (SAIL).

A Private family Graveside service will be held at Macon County Memorial Park. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Douglas is survived by: his son, Jeffrey of Brownsburg, Indiana; daughter Jennifer; brother David (Patty) and sister Pat (Milt) Brahier, all of Decatur; and four grandchildren. His parents and one brother, Gil Jr., preceded him in death.

Suggested memorials may be made to St. Patrick School, (412 North Jackson Street, Decatur, IL 62523), CASA of Macon County IL, (141 South Main Street #22, Decatur, IL 62526), or donor's choice.

Please sign the family guestbook at tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 20, 2021.
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
