Douglas Wayne Binkley

Jan. 23, 1958 - Aug. 21, 2020

DECATUR, IL - Douglas Wayne Binkley passed away at St. Mary's hospital on August 21, 2020 at 10:37pm at the age of 62.

Doug was born in Decatur, Illinois on January 23, 1958. Doug gave 100% to his careers at Decatur Park District (Spec. Rec) & Heritage Behavioral Center in Decatur, IL. Celebration of Life service will be August 29, 2020 at 11:00am-2:00pm, Nelson Park Pavilion #1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family or Walker Funeral Services, 566 N. Water St. Decatur, Il 62523.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Aug. 27, 2020.
