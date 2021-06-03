Drexel J. Camerer

Dec. 10, 1925 - Jan. 3, 2021

DECATUR - Drexel J. Camerer, 95, of Decatur passed away January 3, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL. Burial will be in Friends Chapel Cemetery, near Scottland, IL. Memorials in Drexel's honor may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N Main St, Decatur, IL 62521. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family.

Drexel was born December 10, 1925 in Scottland, IL, the son of John and Ruth (Parrish) Camerer. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during WWII, as a scout in the 100th Division. His unit moved through Marseilles, France and along the Rhine River helping to secure freedom in Europe. After his service to our country, he was a sergeant with the Illinois State Police, retiring after 30 years. Drexel was an avid golfer. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool with his friends. Drexel was also an excellent marksman, and at one time was ranked in the top five in the United States in competitive shooting.

He is survived by his son, Dan Camerer and wife, Lana; grandchildren: Brook (James) Bell-Smith and Paige (Aaron) Efurd; great-grandchildren: Sloane Bell-Smith and Brooks Efurd; sister, Dorene Irish of Paris, IL.

Drexel was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Margaret Camerer; daughter, Jayne Camerer and siblings: Dorothy Willis, Dayton Camerer and Dormilou Bishop.

