Duane Allen Beckett

Jan. 19, 1954 - June 22, 2021

SULLIVAN - Duane Allen Beckett, 67, of Sullivan, IL passed away on, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in his residence.

A service to celebrate Duane's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Duane was born January 19, 1954, in Macon, IL, the son of George Charles and Mercedes Beckett. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. He retired as a letter carrier from the U.S. Postal Service having carried in Decatur, Sullivan, Windsor and Shelbyville, IL.

He married Janice (Morlan) Lane on April 17, 2015. Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, working with tools in his pole barn, operating his Massey-Ferguson tractor, and playing with his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Janice of Sullivan; sons: Ricky Allen and Timmy Charlie; step-children: Kimberly Medaris (Tim) of Decatur and Travis Lane (Stacey) of Long Creek; brother, Darrell Beckett (Carolyn) of Beaumont, TX; sister-in-law, Liz Beckett of Macon; twelve grandchildren: Kiley Lane, Taylor Alexander, Colton Lane, Isabella Medaris, Corbin Lane, Scarlet Medaris and Lincoln Medaris.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phil.