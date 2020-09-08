Duane C. Dalen

Aug. 15, 1957 - Sept. 4, 2020

OREANA - Duane C. Dalen, 63, of Oreana passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO.

The family will host a celebration of life for Duane at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 West Decatur Street, Decatur, IL 62522.

Duane was born on Aug. 15, 1957 in Graettinger, IA, the son of Morris and Fern (Tonnesen) Dalen. He was a graduate of Iowa State University and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Duane married Patricia Hoien on September 6, 1980. Duane retired in March of 2020 from Caterpillar Tractor Co. as an engineer after 30 years of service. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Duane was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, building clocks, making wine, astrology and being a papa.

Duane is survived by his wife: Pat Hoien-Dalen of Oreana, IL; sons: Eric (Chelsea) Dalen of El Paso, IL and Mitchell Dalen of Wood Dale, IL; brothers: James (Jane) Dalen of San Antonio, TX, Richard (Kathy) Dalen of Estherville, IA and Darryl Dalen of Andover, MN; sisters: Maureen (Duane) Sandberg of Graettinger, IA and Ruth (Todd) Thill of Britt, IA; granddaughter: Ensley Dalen; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James (Chris) Hoien of Raymore, MO and 20 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nephews: Patrick Dalen and Andrew Hoien and his sister-in-law: Patricia Dalen.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.