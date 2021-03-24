Menu
Duane Eric Reeves
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Duane Eric Reeves

April 7, 1973 - March 20, 2021

DECATUR - Duane Eric Reeves, 47, of Decatur passed away March 20, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital with the love of his life and his mother by his side.

Duane was born April 7, 1973, in Boulder, CO, the son of Robert Reeves and Paula (Sardina) Gonsalves.

Duane graduated in 1991 from Lake Park H.S. in Roselle, IL. Between his Jr. and Sr. year of High School, Duane enlisted in the U.S. Navy from which he retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 2011 having served over 20 years. He was currently employed at Austin Industrial where he thoroughly enjoyed his job and the group of guys he worked alongside. He enjoyed woodworking projects and time spent with family and friends playing games. He was an avid sports fan always watching his Cubbies, Blackhawks, Northwestern and all college football. He will not only be missed by his family but his three fur babies: Sophie, Muffin and most especially, Cody.

Surviving is his wife, LeShelle Donoho; son, Austin (Abby Brooks) Harris; parents, Robert (Jan) Reeves and Paula Gonsalves; brother, Dale (Cheryl McMillin) Reeves; parents-in-law, Terry (Shelba) Donoho; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Scott) Williams; grandson, Carter Harris; nieces and nephews: Rachel, Torri, Braden, Alex and Jack; as well as many extended family and friends. He was preceded by his step-father, grandparents and one uncle.

A memorial service for Duane will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation preceding, starting at 3:00 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 24, 2021.
Susan, Brett, David and Robert
March 25, 2021
LeShelle I'm so sorry to hear of Duane's passing. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Debby Waldrop
March 25, 2021
