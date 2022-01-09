Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dwane Harold "Rabbit" Seger
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Dwane "Rabbit" Harold Seger

March 10, 1950 - Jan. 6, 2022

DECATUR – Dwane "Rabbit" Harold Seger, 71, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Dwane was born on March 10, 1950, in Decatur, IL, the son of Harold Adolph and Wilma Wheeler (Deardorff) Seger. A member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church, Dwane worker at Caterpillar for 43 years before retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Prairie Land Dance Club, NRA, Windsor Gun Club, and Caterpillar Retiree Club Local 751 where he served as sergeant at arms. Dwane married Karen Ann Knotts on December 16, 2005, in Decatur.

Surviving his wife, Karen of Decatur; daughters: Tracy (Scott) Teague of Springfield, Stacy (Joshua) Byers of Mt. Zion, Cortney (Justin) Cox of Sycamore, and Kristi (Ricky) Madsen of Wonder Lake; grandchildren: Cohen and Crosby Teague, Lincoln and Gunnar Byers, Macey, Mariah, and Maverick Madsen; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Dwane was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Dean Seger and Kevin Seger.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate Dwane's life will be 10:00 AM Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Decatur & Macon County.

The family of Dwane Harold Seger is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jan
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jan
13
Burial
Graceland Cemetery
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Will always remember Dwayne as the Shake and Shimmy Guy doing his favorite dance at Prairie Land Dance Club! Sorry for his passing.
Michael Patridge
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results