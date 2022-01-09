Dwane "Rabbit" Harold Seger

March 10, 1950 - Jan. 6, 2022

DECATUR – Dwane "Rabbit" Harold Seger, 71, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Dwane was born on March 10, 1950, in Decatur, IL, the son of Harold Adolph and Wilma Wheeler (Deardorff) Seger. A member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church, Dwane worker at Caterpillar for 43 years before retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Prairie Land Dance Club, NRA, Windsor Gun Club, and Caterpillar Retiree Club Local 751 where he served as sergeant at arms. Dwane married Karen Ann Knotts on December 16, 2005, in Decatur.

Surviving his wife, Karen of Decatur; daughters: Tracy (Scott) Teague of Springfield, Stacy (Joshua) Byers of Mt. Zion, Cortney (Justin) Cox of Sycamore, and Kristi (Ricky) Madsen of Wonder Lake; grandchildren: Cohen and Crosby Teague, Lincoln and Gunnar Byers, Macey, Mariah, and Maverick Madsen; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Dwane was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Dean Seger and Kevin Seger.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate Dwane's life will be 10:00 AM Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Decatur & Macon County.

The family of Dwane Harold Seger is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.