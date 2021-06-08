Menu
Dwight Jacob Durbin
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Dwight Jacob Durbin

June 26, 1930 - June 5, 2021

DECATUR - Dwight Jacob Durbin, 90, of Decatur, IL passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Jake's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Jake will be laid to rest in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Jake was born on June 26, 1930 in Taylorville, IL, the son of Bela and Mary Durbin. He married Mary Brewer on November 26, 1950. He later married LaVerne Marie Hebel on January 26, 1979. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2018.

Jake retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1991 after 26 years of service. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Jake enjoyed woodcrafts and writing poetry, but most of all he loved his family, friends and his cat Wanda.

Jake is survived by his son: Dwight (Patti) Durbin of Decatur, IL; stepson: Robert Smith of Decatur, IL; grandsons: Gary Durbin of Stow, OH and Richard (Rachel) Durbin of Denver, CO; great grandchildren: Joshua, Jade and Norah Durbin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Barbara Jean, wife: LaVerne and six brothers and sisters.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Jun
9
Interment
Boiling Springs Cemetery
IL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.