Dwight Taylor Hill

Aug. 10, 1949 - March 24, 2021

DECATUR - Dwight Taylor Hill, 71, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in his home with his family by his side.

Dwight was born August 10, 1949 in Decatur the son of Earl Taylor and Dianne (Yockey) Hill. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Cuba during Vietnam. Dwight graduated from Millikin University with a bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance. He owned & operated Decatur Battery. Dwight loved animals, living on the lake, and boating in his younger years. He also was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, and NASCAR. Dwight was also involved in local racing. He married Janet Lehn on September 4, 1983.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Janet; mother, Dianne; daughter, Tracy (Kevin) Harris; stepdaughter, Deana (Jim) Smiley; and grandchildren: Konnor and Kelsey Harris.

Dwight was preceded in death by his father and sister, Patricia Hill.

The family would like to thank nurses Kisty Cox and Lindsey Raffety with HSHS St. John's Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.