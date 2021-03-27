Menu
Dwight Taylor Hill
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street
Decatur, IL

Dwight Taylor Hill

Aug. 10, 1949 - March 24, 2021

DECATUR - Dwight Taylor Hill, 71, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in his home with his family by his side.

Dwight was born August 10, 1949 in Decatur the son of Earl Taylor and Dianne (Yockey) Hill. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Cuba during Vietnam. Dwight graduated from Millikin University with a bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance. He owned & operated Decatur Battery. Dwight loved animals, living on the lake, and boating in his younger years. He also was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, and NASCAR. Dwight was also involved in local racing. He married Janet Lehn on September 4, 1983.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Janet; mother, Dianne; daughter, Tracy (Kevin) Harris; stepdaughter, Deana (Jim) Smiley; and grandchildren: Konnor and Kelsey Harris.

Dwight was preceded in death by his father and sister, Patricia Hill.

The family would like to thank nurses Kisty Cox and Lindsey Raffety with HSHS St. John's Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss Dwight every day he was a very special patient to me and his family is amazing. Much love and hugs
Kisty cox
March 21, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear of Dwight´s passing. He was a great guy and a life long friend of my brothers Steve and David. Deepest condolences to Jan and the family.
Sheri Rowand
April 4, 2021
My sympathy to Tracy and this wonderful family... to say I miss dwight is an understatement. He held a special place in my heart and always will ...
Kisty cox
March 31, 2021
I worked for Dwight at Tommy House Tire for over 15 years and we had some good times at work and off work. He was the most honest store manager there was. He was always helpful to all customers. He was a genuinely good guy and will be missed by all who knew him.
Gary Brown
March 30, 2021
I remember going to Decatur Battery and needing batteries for my father´s (ww11 veteran) electric wheelchair and Dwight gave me a great discount on the batteries for my father. Dwight was one of the good guys. RIP Dwight
Mark York
March 27, 2021
