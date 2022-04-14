Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl C. Clifton Jr.
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers

Earl C. Clifton Jr.

April 8, 1961 - April 11, 2022

DECATUR - Earl C. Clifton Jr., 61, of Decatur, passed away April 11, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Earl was born in Rantoul, IL, on April 8, 1961, the son of Earl C. and Shirley (Stevenson) Clifton Sr. He worked as a truck driver at Clifton Moving and Storage for many years and most recently at Midwest Construction. Even in his off-hours, trucking was on his mind and in his heart. Earl also enjoyed the many hours he spent watching Nascar, Highway Thru Hell, and Ice Road Truckers, along with working with his tools. Earl married Barbara Fornwalt on February 14, 1999, in Las Vegas.

Earl is survived by his wife; children: Stephen Clifton of Decatur and Heather (Andrew) Fisk of Portageville, MO; siblings: Dawn White, Debbie Valentine, and Thomas Clifton Sr.; grandchildren: Kameron (Bailey) Fisk, Emma Fisk, and Mason Fisk; great-grandchild: Kingsley Fisk; one uncle; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Visitation-only for Earl, will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Cremation services will be provided by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home at a later date. Burial will be in Maroa Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.