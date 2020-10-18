Earl Lee Boyer

Oct. 5, 1931 - Sept. 14, 2020

ST. GEORGE, Utah - Earl Lee Boyer, 88, died on September 14, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Earl was born on October 5, 1931 in Warrensburg, IL to Bessie (Lee) and Earl Boyer. He married Patricia Dammerich in Springfield, IL on March 17, 1984.Earl was raised in Warrensburg, IL, where he attended Warrensburg grade school and high school. Upon completing high school, Earl joined the Navy in 1948, serving through 1952. After the Navy, he joined the Illinois State Police in 1957 and worked there until his retirement in 1985. Upon retiring, Earl and Pat moved to San Diego, CA, where they lived until 1993, when they moved to St. George, UT. Earl was a man of the highest integrity and character, hard-working, dedicated, caring, giving and compassionate. He very much loved his family and friends. He also enjoyed all kinds of sports and the great outdoors, as expressed through his active participation in a wide range of activities throughout his life, including racquetball, running, hiking, biking, golfing, gardening, and playing pool. Earl was also known to enjoy making a wager or two. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his daughter Robin Daugherty, his parents Earl and Lee, and his siblings Charles (Chuck) and Betty. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Ulbricht (and husband Chuck) of St. George, UT; his brothers and their wives Dick (Elisa) of Long Boat Key FL, Donnie (Sally) of Decatur IL, Bill (Mary) of Oceanside CA; his stepson and his wife, Mike Rourke (Donna) of Bartlett IL, and stepdaughters and their husbands, Kelly Rourke (Ted Koester) of Chatham IL, and Erin Nebel (Randy) of Wadsworth IL. Earl is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.There will be no funeral service. There will be a small burial service at a date to be determined later, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

