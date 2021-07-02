Menu
Earl D. Sadler
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
971 Prescott Court
Macon, IL

Earl D. Sadler

March 12, 1928 - June 30, 2021

MACON - Earl D. Sadler, 93, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in his home.

Earl was born March 12, 1928 in Macon, Illinois, the son of Charles L. and Gertrude (Keen) Sadler. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Earl retired from Thompson Lumber Company. He was a member of the Macon Presbyterian Church and the American Legion. Earl enjoyed fishing and camping and was an avid Cubs fan and card player. He married Helen M. Eckhardt in January of 1954. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2008.

Earl is survived by his twin sons: Paul Kenneth (Aliese) Sadler of Illiopolis and Mark Andrew (Lisa) Sadler of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Christian Dean Sadler, Ellen Ann (Sean) Linden, and Margaret Mae Sadler; great-granddaughter, Ava Marie Linden; his sisters: Margie Son, Helen Bruner, Betty (Stan) Fullmer, Reba White, and Ginny (Bill) Kadyk and brother-in-law, Lee Batterton.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Ellen Bee Sadler; son, Charles Frederick Sadler; and sisters: Pearl Hunt and Marilyn Batterton.

Services to celebrate Earl's life will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the South Macon Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Boys Town.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct., Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
971 Prescott Court, Macon, IL
Jul
6
Service
10:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
971 Prescott Court, Macon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy on the loss of your father. He was always a very nice man.
Pam and Gary Mathias
July 3, 2021
